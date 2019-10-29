Suspect arrested in Robeson County robbery case

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection to a robbery that took place Monday morning.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Allen Locklear was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the robbery.

The robbery took place at a home in the 6800 block of Highway 701 North at around 11:40 a.m. according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim told deputies that she was at the home when two suspects forced the front door open and held her at gunpoint demanding property. She was able to escape the home and went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Locklear was arrested at a residence on Taylor Street in the Red Springs area at around 2 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Locklear was in possession of several items stolen in that robbery. Locklear is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.