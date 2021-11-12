Lumberton shooting suspect arrested in Detroit, another still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect who was wanted in connection with a September shooting in Lumberton was arrested Friday in Detroit, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Lee Hunt, 22, of Lumberton, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Detroit in connection with a shooting Sept. 28 on Hestertown Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Hunt is accused of shooting a 21-year-old man and taking his car. The car was later found at the intersection of NC 72 East and Long Branch Drive.

The man survived the shooting and is recovering from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunt is charged with felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.

Deputies are still searching for Chardrius Nashawn Hughes, 20, of Lumberton, in connection with the shooting. He’s wanted on charges of felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

“It is only a matter of time and we will have Hughes in custody,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “Mr. Hughes, we are asking that you simply contact us and turn yourself in peacefully.”

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.