Suspect in Myrtle Beach bathroom murder rejects plea deal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One of the suspects in a deadly shooting that happened in a Myrtle Beach public restroom appeared in court Tuesday, rejecting a plea deal.

Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker says that Terrence Blackwell appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Walker says Blackwell rejected an offer to plead guilty to murder for a sentence of 35 years and rejected another offer to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and testify against Ear Rafell Gaddis Jr. who is also charged in the care.

The shooting happened on June 8, 2018, at a public restroom at 1104 Withers Alley. The victim later died at the hospital and was identified as Sylvester Bellamy of Georgetown.

