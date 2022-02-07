Suspect killed after dragging NC deputy through field, sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is dead after dragging a deputy through a field while attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 12 a.m. Saturday near 1700 Woolie Road in Lincolnton, When the vehicle stopped and deputies approached, the suspect tried to flee and as a result, dragged one of the deputies through a field. During the incident the deputy drew his gun and shot the man, identified only as a 38-year-old, He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deputy did not appear to have been seriously injured and there is bodycam footage of the incident, according to the sheriff’s report.

Records revealed the suspect had a lengthy criminal history and an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Per policy, SBI will be conducting an investigation and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.