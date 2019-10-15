Suspect taken into custody following standoff with Robeson County deputy

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody following a standoff with a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to 270 Raemon Road in the Rowland area at around 1:08 a.m. for a disturbance call. As the deputy approached the residence, several shots were fired in his direction.

After a brief standoff, Lacoski Locklear was taken into custody.

Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

At last check, Locklear was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

