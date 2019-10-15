Suspect taken into custody following standoff with Robeson County deputy

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody following a standoff with a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to 270 Raemon Road in the Rowland area at around 1:08 a.m. for a disturbance call. As the deputy approached the residence, several shots were fired in his direction.
After a brief standoff, Lacoski Locklear was taken into custody.
Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
At last check, Locklear was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Robeson Co. deputies respond to double murder
- Crews in Myrtle Beach work to update sidewalks and crosswalks for better handicap accessibility
- ‘I’m a prophet, not a serial killer’: Multi-state murder suspect from SC arrested in FL, claims he’s killed up to 8 people
- Periods of Heavy Rain to Start your Wednesday
- UPDATE: Florence County man previously reported missing found