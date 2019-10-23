Suspect, vehicle wanted after armed robbery at Chesterfield Co. gas station

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WBTW) – A suspect and vehicle are wanted after an armed robbery at a Chesterfield County gas station.

Around 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, 911 was called in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Town and Country gas station, located on Highway 145 North in Chesterfield, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is described as a black female wearing a white cap, blue sweatshirt, and black pants.

She was seen driving a white sedan that reportedly left the scene on Hwy. 742 towards Wadesboro, NC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 843-623-2101 or Dispatch at 843-623-6838.

