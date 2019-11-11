WATCH: Suspect wanted in Robeson Co. breaking and entering

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a breaking and entering.
Deputies said it happened Friday on Highway 72 in Pembroke.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘My mom is trying to kill me’: Police release boy’s chilling 911 call, body cam video that lead to officer-involved shooting
- 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
- Color the Weather: Jeremiah
- Color the Weather: Maddie
- Canned cranberry sauce, green bean casserole among least popular Thanksgiving foods, survey says