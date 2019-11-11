WATCH: Suspect wanted in Robeson Co. breaking and entering

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a breaking and entering.

Deputies said it happened Friday on Highway 72 in Pembroke.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

