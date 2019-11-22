Suspects arrested in NMB jet ski theft case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has charged two people in connection to the theft of two jet skis in the Barefoot Resort area.

According to North Myrtle Beach Police, Jordan David Swinson and Sara Moser Tuttle were arrested on unrelated charges by Horry County Police. With efforts from Horry County Police and North Myrtle Beach Detectives, they were able to charge the pair in the jet ski theft.

According to booking records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Swinson and Tuttle are charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more, one count of grand larceny of $5,000 or more and receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less. Both are still being held under an $11,500 bond each.