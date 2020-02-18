Suspended SC sheriff allegedly provided alcohol to underage person in Horry County, possessed controlled substances

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A suspended South Carolina sheriff has been indicted after allegedly providing alcohol to an underage person in Horry County, possessing controlled substances and embezzling public funds.

A state grand jury issued a 13-count indictment on Tuesday for suspended Colleton County Sheriff Robert Strickland, Jr., the SC Attorney General’s Office says.

Two of the counts included in the indictment are for Horry County. These include misconduct in office and distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance.

The other 11 counts are for Colleton County and include:

misconduct in office

use of official position for financial gain- Ethics Act violation

embezzlement

use of public fund, property, or time to influence election: Ethics Act Violation

distribution of a schedule II controlled substance

The indictment alleges that in 2017 in Horry County, while serving as the elected sheriff of Colleton County, Strickland, Jr. provided alcohol to a subordinate who was under the legal drinking age of 21.

The indictment also alleges, Strickland, Jr. did “knowingly and intentionally, distribute, dispense, and/or deliver; or did aid, abet, attempt, or conspire to distribute, dispense, and/or deliver, a quantity” of Ambien, which is a schedule IV controlled substance under SC law.

Strickland, Jr. is also accused of using “his position as elected Sheriff of Colleton County to get free labor performed on his personal property and for his personal benefit or businesses by subordinate deputies and staff” around January 1, 2016 to November 30, 2019, according to the indictments. Strickland, Jr. is further accused of embezzling public funds for personal use.

The indictment also accuses Strickland, Jr. of giving a government radio, worth about $3,000, to a citizen “with no valid official purpose for providing this county property to the citizen.”

In November, News13’s sister station WCBD reported that Strickland, Jr. was indicted by a grand jury of second-degree domestic violence after allegedly punching a female household member in the face.

Strickland, Jr. had his law enforcement certifications suspended in November following his arrest, WCBD also reported.

