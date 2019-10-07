Teen charged after ‘sexually explicit’ images found of children, NC deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro, North Carolina teenager is facing a dozen sexual exploitation charges after he “created and possessed images and videos of young juveniles” that were “sexually explicit,” Wayne County deputies say.

An investigation was started in August into child pornography, according to a Sunday news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives later discovered photos and videos that were “determined to be sexually explicit in nature,” the news release said.

David Allen Horne, 17, of Goldsboro was charged with 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of minor.

Horne is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was involved in the investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: