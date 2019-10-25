Teen killed in gas station shooting ambush in Texas

KATY, TX (KTRK/CNN/WBTW) – A teen was fatally ambushed as he pumped gas in Texas.
The incident happened at a gas station in Katy Thursday night.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the teen was pumping gas when unknown suspects in a dark-colored pick-up truck pulled up and opened fire.
Police say several men were inside the vehicle.
The 18-year-old male — who has not been identified — was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
It’s unclear if police have any leads on the suspects.
