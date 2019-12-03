Teen, woman shot at birthday party in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A teenager and a woman were shot at a birthday party in Lumberton Monday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:37 p.m. December 2 to the 700 block of Carthage Road for a reported home invasion, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found a 16-year-old and a 30-year-old woman, who had both been shot multiple times.

The teen was taken to a helipad, where he was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital for treatment.

Police said injuries to both the woman and the teen are life-threatening, but that both were alive as of Tuesday morning.

Officers and investigators, with help from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, Lumberton police said.

Police also said investigators learned there had been a birthday party at the location, when four, allegedly armed, men entered the home and “shots were fired.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 910-671-3845.

