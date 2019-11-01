Teens charged in shooting case in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man in Fairmont earlier this month.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday deputies arrested 17-year-old Camrin Stephens and 16-year-old Lydell Hinson in connection to a shooting that happened October 14 on Turkey Branch Road.

Julius Caulder suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Stephens and Hinson are both charged with felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hinson was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $25,000 secured bond. Stephens was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.