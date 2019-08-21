Three arrested in Andrews after drug investigation

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been arrested following a search at a home in Andrews.

Following a search, deputies arrested Michael and Tonya Ethridge as well as Joseph Blake. The search came after complaints and an investigation into the home at 310 N. Farr Ave. in Andrews, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that a search of the premises revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and prescription pills as well as heroin and marijuana. Investigators also found six rifles and shotguns and one handgun in the home along with digital scales and packaging materials. They also found a minor in the home which resulted in a charge of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child against both Michael and Tonya Ethridge.

Tonya Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1 count of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Blake was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.