Three dead, another hurt after bout of weekend violence in Robeson County: Deputies

ORRUM AREA, NC (WBTW) — Deputies say three people died over the weekend during a bout of violence in Robeson County.

Deputies responded to Tobacco Road in the Fairmont area Saturday, where deputies say a person was shot. The victim there- who was reportedly suffering from ‘multiple’ gunshots and taken to a hospital for not life-threatening injuries- told deputies that Robert “Sonny” Moore had shot him.

After some interviews, Robeson County deputies got warrants for 77-year-old Moore for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, a news release said.

As they were working to arrest Moore, deputies were called to White Oak Island Private Cemetery and Wildlife on Hwy 904 near Orrum. That’s where authorities say Laura Speights, 63 of Orrum and Anna Faulk, 46, of Fairmont were found shot and killed.

In another turn, authorities say they found Moore dead from a self-inflected gunshot wound while investigating.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “These ladies didn’t deserve this and thankfully one victim will survive. It’s just a sad situation all the way around.”

The two ladies were the best of friends, according to Speights’ family.

“This is home. This is home. Robeson County is home for her,” daughter Lydia Walters said. “She was a trapper. Hunter. She fished. Loved the woods. Didn’t bother nobody. Stayed to herself.”

India Walters and Adam Floyd told News13 that she was a ‘great’ grandmother and that she brought people together. The family says it is in shock still at the loss.

Moore, Speights, Faulk and others were all reportedly at White Oak Island for a fish fry Saturday. Authorities say Moore owned the area, which was sometimes used as a gathering place for the community.

Moore also had retired from the state Highway Patrol, according to First Sergeant Michael Baker.

The incident is still under investigation. Contact authorities if you have any info. Count on News13 for updates.

