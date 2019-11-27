Three people arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence have arrested three people in connection to the deadly shooting that took place on November 23.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers arrested Victor Bernard Johnson Jr. and Satwaun Wallace Henryhand on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Officers arrested Tyquan Jamar Johnson in connection to the case.

V. Johnson is charged with conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony, he is being held without bond on the accessory charge.

Henryhand is charged with murder and conspiracy he is being held without bond on the murder charge.

T. Johnson is charged with murder and conspiracy.

The three men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kevin John Anthony Backus. That shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Curry Lane in Florence.

