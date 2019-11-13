Timmonsville man arrested after he allegedly bit a person’s hand in assault case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man has been arrested Tuesday in connection to an assault case from September.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Rondrequs Young was arrested for first-degree assault and battery. The Sheriff’s Office says Young got into a verbal and physical altercation where he allegedly bit the victim on the hand.

Investigators say the victim had to be hospitalized and parts of their hand had to be removed due to infection.

Young is currently in custody at the Florence County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.