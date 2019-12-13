Traffic stop in Maxton leads to drug arrests

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County made two drug arrests following a traffic stop in the Maxton area.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Cody Zachary Locklear, 27 and Glenn Andrew Brooks, 18, both of Maxton were each arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a schedule II, III, and IV controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban in the area of John L. Road and JR Road. During a search of the SUV investigators found a quantity of crystal meth, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond. Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.