Traffic stop leads to drug arrest near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following an investigation that was sparked by a traffic stop on Thursday, according to a press release.

Deputies say they stopped Jordan Carrington Lewis near Barker Ten Mile Road and Corporate Drive just outside of Lumberton. Deputies discovered crack and powdered cocaine in the car after a K-9 officer alerted them to the scent of drugs.

This led to deputies searching a home on East Powersville Road where more cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found, according to a press release.

Lewis is now charged with Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transporting, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to officials.

At last check, Lewis was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

