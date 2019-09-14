Traffic stop leads to search and drug arrest in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A traffic stop led deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to search a home near Lumberton. That search led to one person being arrested on drug charges.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop, deputies discovered cocaine and hydrocodone pills. Deputies then gained a warrant and searched a house at 644 Josephine Drive where they found powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms. Investigators also seized $1,875 and a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche truck.

Investigators arrested Albert Dexter Drye in connection to the case. Drye is charged with two counts of Trafficking Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking Opioids, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Drye was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.