Troopers: 3 family members killed in hit-and-run in FL, driver sought

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for two men after they fled a crash that killed three Clearwater residents Saturday night on US-19, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said two men in a 2013 Buick Lacrosse were traveling on US-19 around 11:37 p.m. when they ran a red light and struck a vehicle turning left from Tampa Road.

The crash killed Bruce E. Johnson, 65, Lisa M. Johnson, 49, and Glenworth M. Johnson, 18, who were in a 2010 Nissan Versa. The three victims were Clearwater residents.

According to the FHP crash report, all three of the Johnson’s were not wearing a seatbelt.

FHP said the men in the vehicle that ran the red light took off on foot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind.

“That’s horrible. I hope they get them. That’s the worst thing to do in a situation like that,” said Carlos Ramos, who drove up on the scene Saturday night.

“They’ll get found eventually. Obviously running is not the right choice and they’re going got get more charges for doing that,” said Garrett Sargent, who lives nearby and heard the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-TIPS.

