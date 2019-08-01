Two arrested after guns, drugs, and ammunition found in Darlington County home

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested following a search at a Darlington County home found drugs, guns, and ammunition.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Oates Highway near East Seven Pines Street. “Inside, Investigators located a .762×39 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.5 pounds of marijuana, less than one gram of cocaine, multiple weight scales, and ammunition.” Said Sheriff Chavis.

According to a press release, Brandon Trevon McFadden, 31, of Hartsville, and Shaniqua Lashawn Lowery, 28, of Lamar were arrested.

McFadden is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, 2 nd offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine.

Brandon McFadden, photo courtesy W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

Lowery is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Both are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.