Two arrested on drug charges following investigation in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Two people in Robeson County are facing drug-related charged following an investigation.

Wanda Faye Hunt, 41 of Pembroke, and Daniel James Locklear, 37 of Pembroke, are both facing multiple drug charges, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

Hunt was being processed into the Robeson County Detention Center for an unrelated offense Monday when authorities found a plastic bag of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, according to the RCSO.

Investigators arrested and charged Hunt with trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in a jail or confinement facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt was held in the Robeson County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond. Hunt got another $1,000 secured bond for a driving while impaired charge.

Hunt was released Tuesday a $16,000 unsecured bond after her first appearance.

Two days later, Robeson County authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, the news release continued. That’s where the sheriff’s office says investigators found 19 units of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and around $1,129 in cash.

Locklear was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $56,000 secured bond.

An investigation has shown that Locklear and Hunt are associated, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities say both have used the location of the search as their recent address, which has seen a search warrant and multiple drug complaints within the past year.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

Latest Headlines