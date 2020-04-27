Two arrested on drug charges in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Two were arrested Sunday after deputies found drugs, cash and guns in a home, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mickey McNeill, 43 and Earlena Locklear, 42, both of St. Pauls, were charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the RCSO said in a release.

During the search, authorities say cocaine, marijuana, firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia were found and seized.

Both were placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $51,000 secured bond.