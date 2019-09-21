Two arrests in West Lucas Street murder case, one suspect remains at large

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One of the two suspects in a deadly Florence shooting has been arrested after a lengthy search by police, and another person arrested for lieing to officers.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers arrested Quinterris Javon Carmichael in Marion. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Marion Police Department and SCDNR assisted in the arrest.

Carmichael was wanted for murder in connection to the September 12 shooting that claimed the life of Tydrecus Deshawn Williams who was found dead behind the Speedy Mart on West Lucas Street.

Officers also arrested Tyrin Jones in connection to the case. Police say she concealed crucial information from officers during the investigation. She is charged with misrepresentation of a felony.

Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps

Officers are still searching for Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps in connection to the case. He is wanted for murder. Anyone with information about his location or about the case is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.