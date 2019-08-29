Two Latta High School students arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up the school

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Two high school students have been arrested following a school shooting threat.

Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 that the students, who go to Latta High School, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening a school shooting at Latta High.

The sheriff’s office says one student is a male and the other is a female.

Latta School Administration notified the School Resource Officer about the threat.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

News13 typically does not report on school threats unless arrests are made, the threat or threats cause a major interruption to the school and/or community, or similar circumstances.