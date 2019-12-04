Two murder trials to start Dec. 9 in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two separate murder trials are set to begin in Florence on Monday.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the trials of Darkel Foreman and Dontavious Shaw will begin on Monday, December 9 in Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Foreman shot and killed Tomena Gail Ford at a home in the Tara Village neighborhood just south of the city of Florence on May 26, 2016.

DARKEL FOREMAN

Florence County Coroner Keith von Luckten said Ford was eight months pregnant, the unborn child did not survive.

Authorities say Foreman called 911 after the shooting happened and was a state corrections officer. He faces two counts of murder.

Dontavious Shaw

Shaw is on trial for the murder of Kevin Tyler Parker. Florence Police arrested Shaw in connection to the death of Parker who was found dead just before dawn in some woods near the Zaxby’s on South Irby Street on May 13, 2018.

Shaw was 18 at the time. Police have not said anything about a motive.

Count on News13 for updates on these trials.