Two people arrested in deadly dog attack case in Robeson County

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman in a dog attack in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Brenda and Carey Walters were arrested in the death of Esta Currier. Currier died after she was attacked by a dog at a home in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Fairmont on December 10th. Currier’s 9 and 7-year-old grandchildren were also hurt in the attack. They were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence for treatment.

Brenda and Carey Walters are charged with involuntary manslaughter and at last check were in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.