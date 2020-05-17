Two shot, suspect in custody in Laurinburg shooting Sunday

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – One suspect is in custody after a shooting at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street in Laurinburg Sunday at 12:15 a.m., according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Webster Dionte Smith is in custody with attempted murder and other charges pending.

Officers found a white Chrysler 300 struck multiple times with bullets and two victims inside the vehicle.

Jerquarie Avery, 26, of Millstone Road in Laurinburg, and the passenger, Christopher Flowers, 33, of McLeod Road in Laurinburg, were shot and transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Flowers was airlifted to a second location in critical condition. Avery was treated and later released.

Scotland County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect, Webster Dionte Smith, but he began speeding in excess of 100 mph. Smith fled from deputies who continued the pursuit in Robeson County.

Smith then pulled into a residence where he fled from the vehicle. Deputies chased Smith and apprehended him.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at (910) 276-3211.