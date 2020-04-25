Two women- one wanted in California- arrested in Robeson County after brief pursuit, deputies say

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Deputies say two women were arrested Friday in Robeson County after after a larceny lead to a brief pursuit.

One of the two arrested is wanted in California, deputies said in a press release.

A Robeson County investigator was following leads on a separate case when he saw a woman run out of the Maxway store in Red Springs after committing a larceny, according to the RCSO.

The woman got in her car and the investigator pursued her for less than five minutes, authorities say. Two women were later arrested after another brief pursuit on foot, the RCSO says.

Alejandra Tapia, 41, of Shannon, has been charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and fugitive of justice, according to RCSO. Deputies say the fugitive of justice warrant is in connection with offenses in California, where she is wanted for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Tapia was placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond. She will be extradited back to California.

Mayra Olvera, 28, also of Shannon, has been charged with resisting a public officer. Olvera was given a written promise to appear.

