VIDEO: Lumberton police seek to identify person in connection to homicide investigation

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police have released video and are asking for help identifying a person in connection to a homicide investigation.

The Lumberton Police Department released the video Friday afternoon and are asking the public to help identify the person seen in the video riding a bicycle.

“The person on the bicycle is believed to have been in the immediate area around the time of Mr. McMillan’s death and we would like to speak with them,” Lumberton police said.

News13 previously reported that a man was found dead on Wren Street and foul play was suspected.

On Thursday, police identified the man found dead as Stelton McMillan, 39.

Lumberton police said Friday that an autopsy determined McMillan died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 910-671-3845.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: