VIDEO: Man with ties to Florence County arrested after allegedly shooting at Florida deputies

BANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed gunman from South Carolina was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing dozens of shots near the Washed Up Car Wash in Brandon, some of which were at responding deputies.

Daniel Lighty, 35, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly fired 72 shots, including several towards deputies responding to the active shooter reports.

The sheriff’s office did not say where in South Carolina Lighty is from but said he is known to visit the Effingham area in Florence County.

“That’s 72 opportunities to kill or seriously injure someone in our community or one of those three responding deputies,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Lighty was “irate” about the mental health treatment he had recently received from a local hospital, Chronister said during a Thursday press conference, but added Lighty did not explain further.

Chronister said at least two firearms were found in plain sight in or around Lighty’s vehicle, but more evidence would be released once authorities are granted a search warrant.

“We haven’t been able to properly process that car for the evidence and questions we all have,” Chronister said. “How was he able to fire so many rounds? Were there more magazines? Were there more than those to firearms that we could see in plain sight?”

Chronister said they would be able to answer those questions and more once the search warrant was granted and the scene processed. Body camera footage from the three responding deputies was also said to be released sometime on Friday.

Lighty is currently facing several charges including three counts of attempted Murder of a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s because of [the deputies] that we can stand here today and say that no one was injured,” Chronister said.

