WANTED: Robeson County Deputies searching for two suspects in car break-in case

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects wanted in a car break-in case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for 39-year-old Aron Mitchell and 18-year-old Brittany Shian Locklear. Both are wanted in connection to the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred in the Forest Acres community.

Mitchell and Locklear are charged with breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, felony conspiracy, and financial card theft. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell and Locklear is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.