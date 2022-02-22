West Virginia man charged with assaulting teen girl while on vacation in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A West Virginia man is being charged with sexual assaulting a 15-year-old girl while staying at a hotel in Surfside Beach.

On August 19, Anthony Flanagan, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl while staying in a hotel with the victim’s family.

There were four people in total sharing a room with two beds. The victim and Flanagan shared a bed, which is where he assaulted her according to incident reports obtained by News13.

He is being charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16, and was released on a $15,000 bond.