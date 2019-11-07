‘We’ve got idiots out here, shooting each other’: Baby shot while being held by mother in SC drive-by shooting

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – Gaffney Police Department officials said a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to Chief Chris Skinner, the 1-year-old girl was shot while being held by her mother on Littlejohn and Kendrick streets at around 9:30 p.m.

She was then taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to Greenville Children’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers found shell casings in the road when they arrived on-scene, but are still searching for a suspect.

Now, a Gaffney neighborhood is on edge. And while neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera–afraid of retaliation– News13’s sister station WSPA 7 News spoke with some of the baby girl’s relatives about the horrific incident.

“When it gets to the point that you can’t walk down the street from your own house, walking your kid around, it’s gotten really bad,” Lamar Wood said.

Wood told 7 News the one-year-old girl shot while being carried in her mother’s arms was his great niece.

“This gun violence. It’s gotten outrageous,” he said.

The drive-by shooting happened near the corner of Littlejohn Street and Kendrick Street, where a lot of families live.

In fact, there’s a daycare center and a playground in the neighborhood.

“They just don’t have any conscience,” Wood said. “They’re just doing things just because.”

“People like this need to be put away in jail and never let out again,” Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said.

The Gaffney Police Department is actively working on finding the person responsible.

“We’re looking for a green pick-up truck. Dark windows. Just a two-door,” Chief Skinner said.

And until they make an arrest, Wood is asking the community one request.

“Prayer goes a long way,” he said. “Right now, we just need all the prayers we can get for the baby. And I just hope the baby gets well.”

In the meantime, Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner has a message for the community.

“People, keep your eyes open. Keep your kids close. “We’ve got idiots out here, shooting each other. They don’t care who’s in between,” he said. “Now, you’ve got a one-year-old girl laying in the hospital and that’s as bad as it gets, I think.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Gaffney Police Department.

Gaffney Police told 7 News the crime may have been gang-related, and drugs may have possibly been involved.

The baby girl’s condition is not known at this time.

