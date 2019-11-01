Who vandalized the Habitat for Humanity in Florence? Police release photo

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Someone vandalized the Habitat for Humanity in Florence.

The Florence Police Department is seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection to the vandalism. A photo was released on Friday.

This vandalism happened at Habitat for Humanity, at 1354 Celebration Blvd., on Sept. 18. News13 has reached out to police for more details on what was damaged and will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.