Williamsburg County deputies seek suspect in homicide at Rose’s Express store

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a suspect in a homicide in Kingstree.

Deputies say Iva Lamar Griffin, of Kingstree, is wanted in connection to the case. He is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

News13 previously reported the shooting happened at Rose’s Express store at 25 N. Williamsburg County Highway on Friday. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found one gunshot victim lying on the floor. EMS responded, but the victim was pronounced dead. The body was sent to MUSC for autopsy.

Deputies say the victim was in the store when the suspect came in the store and shot the vicitm several times. The suspect then left the scene.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office urges you to not attempt to make contact with Griffin. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Inv. Kennedy at 843-355-6381 ext. 4516 or call 911 immediately.

