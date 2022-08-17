ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday.

Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 8 Third Ray Lane in Pembroke, NC at about 5:12 p.m. on June 9, 2021. When they arrived on scene, police found Cynthia Marie Lowery, 35, who had been shot. She was taken to a local medical center where she died from her injuries, according to police.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the department does not take these cases lightly.

“This should be an example that our agency takes every death investigation seriously, “Wilkins said in a press release. “What you have to understand is most cases aren’t solved in an hour like a television series. We awaited forensic and ballistic results from experts as well as completed autopsy investigative reports. In this case, it was quite obvious that what was told to investigators didn’t match up to the crime scene which has now led to this arrest.”

Officials said the shooting appears to be the result of domestic violence.

Locklear was taken into custody of the New Hanover County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.