Woman, 15-year-old arrested for weapons violations in Lumberton; others wanted

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old male and a 44-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday and charged after multiple weapons violations in the Clyborn Pines area of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Chavis, 44, and the juvenile were both wanted, along with others, for multiple violations. Chavis was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The juvenile was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’s held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center and is likely to face addition charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are also searching for five more juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 in connection with the investigations. Due to them being minors, their names will not be released.

Deputies have also gotten warrants for the arrests of other individuals for crimes in the Clyborn Pines area.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Travis Hunt, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking.

Angela Baxley, 44, of Lumberton is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The sheriff’s office does not have photos of Baxley or Hunt.

Chavis is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $275,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the cases or the individuals involved is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.