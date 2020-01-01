Woman admits to drowning dog for ‘barking all the time,’ deputies say

BRANDENTON, FL (WBTW) – Deputies say a Florida woman admitted to drowning her dog for “barking all the time.”

CBS affiliate WPEC reports Margaret Kinsella, 43, was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on December 17. The incident happened in November and Kinsella has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to WPEC, an arrest report said a maintenance worker was at Kinsella’s home to fix the air conditioning, when he saw Kinsella take the dog, a chocolate Labrador, out of a kennel for a walk and then into the bathroom with her. The maintenance worker reportedly heard screaming coming from the bathroom, cracked the door open and asked if Kinsella needed help with the dog. Kinsella reportedly said no, and after about two to three minutes, the maintenance worker said he heard more screaming, walked in the bathroom and found the dog floating in the bathtub.

Margaret Kathryn Kinsella (courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida)

According to the arrest report, Kinsella said “I drowned my dog” during and interview with deputies. She also reportedly told deputies she drowned the dog because it barked all the time and her anger had built up. She also reportedly told deputies she has been struggling with anxiety and depression since her father and husband died.

LATEST HEADLINES: