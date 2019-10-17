Woman arrested for allegedly stealing guns from a Florence County home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence have made an arrest in a case where multiple guns were stolen from a home in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Lashae Brady of Lake City was arrested Wednesday and is charged with grand larceny and two counts of financial card theft. According to investigators, on October 3 Brady allegedly stole numerous firearms and a credit card from a home on Rosemary Avenue.

Booking records say Brady is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.