Woman, baby injured in Garner stabbing, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman and a baby injured on Friday morning, according to officials.

Police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment located in the 100-block of Shady Lawn Court around 2:30 a.m. Once at the scene, police found a woman and a 1-year-old child suffering from injuries.

Police did not say how the woman and child are related or how seriously they were injured.

Police at the scene did not provide any information regarding any arrests or suspects. Multiple officers were still investigating as of 5:30 a.m.

