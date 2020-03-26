Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Loris

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she allegedly stabbed a woman who was sleeping in her car.

Lilly Stephens, 29, of Tabor City, NC, is facing charges after witnesses told police a woman was asleep in her car in her driveway at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday night when a fight broke out, according to the report. When police interviewed the victim, she said she awoke to stabbing pain.

The victim was taken to the hospital. She appeared to have injuries to her left shoulder and right forehead, police said.

Police found the knife, which was about six inches long, and took it into evidence.

Stephens is in the J. Reuben Long detention Center without bond.

