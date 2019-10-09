Woman charged with cruelty to children after disturbance in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested a woman after responding to a disturbance call in the Little River area.

According to an incident report, on Saturday officers were called out to a home on Duckweed Drive in reference to a disturbance. When the officer arrived they made contact with the 9-year-old victim and another person. When Angel Starr Coffin approached from the home the victim “stepped behind me for her safety” the responding officer noted in the report.

Coffin was then detained for investigative purposes and placed in the patrol vehicle.

The other person informed the officer that Coffin was shouting at the victim and dragged the victim down the stairs of the residence. The victim told the officer that Coffin placed them in a headlock and dragged them down the stairs, according to the report. The victim says they got free and ran outside where Coffin tackled them and held them to the ground.

According to the report, a witness reported seeing the events and corroborated the story. The witness told police that Coffin argued with the other person and threw herself to the ground before looking around and shouting “See what he did?” In the report, the witness tells officers that the man did not touch Coffin at all.

Coffin told police she was carrying the victim down the stairs when she was assaulted by the man which according to the report was “in direct contradiction to the statements given by the victim” as well as the witness.

Coffin was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. She was released Tuesday on a $500 bond.