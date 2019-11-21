Woman charged with forgery as she tried to sell solar panels in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman from Mt. Pleasent was arrested Wednesday in Florence County on a forgery charge.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Marie Sickels is charged with one count of forgery over $10,000. According to investigators, while Sickels was selling solar panels she allegedly forged the signature of a victim on to a quitclaim deed and filed it with the Clerk of Court for Florence County.

The victim’s property was placed in the name of another person for the purpose of changing ownership without the victim’s knowledge or consent, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sickels has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000.00 Surety Bond.

Investigators believe this may be one of a series of incidents involving the sale of solar panels in Florence County. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this or any similar incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext.374.