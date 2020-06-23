Woman shot at Lumberton motel, police search for suspect

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman was shot at a Motel 6 in Lumberton and police are looking for the suspect.

Lumberton police said the woman told them she was picking up a family member at about 10:25 p.m. on Monday at the Motel 6 on Lackey Street when an argument broke out between several people at the motel.

She said she was trying to leave the motel when she heard several gunshots and saw a person near the lobby door with a gun pointed in her direction, according the report. The woman then realized she was shot and was driven to the Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where police were called.

Her injuries at the time were not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have information concerning this shooting is asked to call Detective Paula McMillan at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.