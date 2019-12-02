Woman wanted for attempted murder in connection to a fight in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is looking for a woman in connection to a fight that occurred on Friday.

According to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway, officers are searching for Bertha Mae Sims in connection to a fight that occurred at 1771 Hemingway St. One person involved in that fight suffered a severe laceration.

Sims is wanted for one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or call 911.