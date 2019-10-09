North Myrtle Beach 6th Graders – Group 3

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Top candidates for Georgetown County Administrator announced
Top Stories
NC firefighter dies in off-duty fall from city building roof
Horry County Council discussing SAFER grant, 30 firefighter positions
Woman charged with cruelty to children after disturbance in Little River area
Police charge 3 after finding ‘mummified’ body in shed in Tenn.
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Woman charged with cruelty to children after disturbance in Little River area
Top Stories
Woman ‘didn’t know’ there was a meth-filled ‘bow’ in her hair, police say
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty in 2018 Florence shooting death, sentenced
Lake City Police investigating Walmart shoplifting case
Two Timmonsville men charged with murder in deadly shooting
Death investigation underway in Murrells Inlet
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Coastal Football back home, Chants host Georgia State on Saturday
Top Stories
Blitz Picks – Week 7
SCHSL Football State Media Rankings – Week 7
Penn State condemns letter criticizing player’s dreadlocks
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 7
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Amazing Race Auditions
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
North Myrtle Beach 6th Graders – Group 3
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Oct 9, 2019 / 05:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2019 / 05:03 PM EDT
Trending stories
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at Harris Teeter, Target, Aldi, Trader Joe’s
Family on SC vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean
Lake City Police investigating Walmart shoplifting case
SC sheriff’s candidate opens race by admitting to blackface
Two Timmonsville men charged with murder in deadly shooting
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: