Deputies searching for missing North Carolina woman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Buncombe County deputies said they are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elizabeth Swiney Belcher was last seen on July 18 at a home on Hat Creek Drive in West Asheville. Belcher is described as 5′ talll and 95 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Belcher has her last name tattooed on her shoulder and a birthmark on her left hip.

Anyone with information regarding Belcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.