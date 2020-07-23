Destination Vacation at Duplin Winery

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – If you like to sip on sweetness, a gem in Rose Hill, North Carolina is a destination to visit.

Duplin Winery is the largest and oldest winery in the south. It specializes in a unique type of wine using Muscadine grapes and owned by the Fussell Brothers, passed down to them by their father.

The winery is much more than just a place to buy some wine. It is full of history and experience.

“When you walk in the door you’ll find a bunch of appreciative businesspeople grateful for the support, our family atmosphere makes us a destination.” Dan Fussell, Owner

You can take vineyard tours, shop for a souvenir, or enjoy a socially distant wine tasting paired with homemade crackers.

Once you get hungry, walk on into the Bistro where you’ll be able to sit down and order southern delicacy’s paired with your favorite Duplin drink.

“They always have something fresh, something new. Along with the old favorites. We enjoyed a wine tasting and the restaurant is really good as well.” Marie Sesto, Wilmington

Check out the destination at 505 N Sycamore St, Rose Hill, NC 28458.